How sweet

Love Island’s Maura Higgins has revealed that her villa beau Curtis Pritchard finally asked her to be his girlfriend- and she said yes!

The pair found romance when they met on 2019’s series of Love Island, but months after the show ended, the pair had still not made their relationship official.

After Curtis finally popped the question, Maura has opened up about how he made the romantic move.

She explained, “He asked and I said yes obviously. He took me away for a weekend break, and he asked me out over dinner in London the next day.”

When asked why he took a rather long time before taking the leap and making things official, pro ballroom dancer Curtis told OK! magazine, “I want something that’s going to last forever. There’s no point in rushing things. We’ve only known each other a short amount of time.”

Hitting back at the doubters who claim that he and Maura don’t seem compatible, Curtis added, “People say we’re opposites. But opposites attract!”

Despite waiting weeks to be made Curtis’ girlfriend, Maura was given hope that the romance is set to last when she appeared on This Morning for her very own segment about her love of Ireland.

As she met up with Ireland’s oldest match maker Willie Daly, Maura was shown a special book that was said to help people find love after touching it.

MORE:Olivia Attwood engaged to boyfriend Bradley Dack

Confessing that Curtis had been lacking in the love department, she explained, “My boyfriend hasn’t actually told me he loves me yet so maybe if I place my hands on that lucky book.”

Dropping some exciting news, Willie said, “If you touch it with both hands and close your eyes for approximately eight seconds then you will be in love and married in six months.”

“I’m getting married. The book has spoken – no pressure Curtis,” Maura hilariously chipped in.

Fingers crossed for a Higgins-Pritchard wedding in 2020!