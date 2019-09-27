They've not seen each other for a while...

Love Island super star Maura Higgins has revealed that she and her villa bae Curtis Pritchard haven’t seen each other for two weeks.

The Irish beauty and the pro ballroom dancer sparked romance when they met in the 2019 Love Island villa.

But since heading back into the reality of post-Love Island life, the pair have found it hard to find time to spend together thanks to their hectic schedules.

Despite their busy diaries, 28-year-old Maura has revealed that she isn’t too bothered about having to spend time apart from the 23-year-old telly hunk.

‘I mean, it’s not hard. I don’t find it hard because I’m kept busy and he is too,’ she told the Irish Mirror.

‘Obviously it’s very different after coming out of the villa where you were with each other 24/7.

‘But coming out, it’s a whole new relationship. You’re not going to see each other every single day.

‘It’s a new relationship. So yeah, I don’t find it hard at all.’

After confirming that Curtis is yet to ask her to be his official girlfriend, former grid girl Maura explained that they have been separated for two whole weeks.

‘So we haven’t seen each other in two weeks but that’s because of our hectic schedules, but I mean, I’m happy with the pace we’re going and i think he is as well.’

This comes after the fiery brunette bombshell dished the details on how she copes with receiving abuse from online trolls, explaining that she simply doesn’t read it!

Chatting to the Daily Star, she said: ‘I don’t read what people say about me. I didn’t do that before I went on Love Island, so I’m not going to start now.

‘I tend not to go into my message requests on social media. The messages I see are from friends and family.

‘So the reaction I’ve been getting online has been very good. Everyone is very supportive.

‘Since I left the villa everything has been great. I don’t feel any pressure. I’m loving it.’

Go girl!