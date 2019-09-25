THIS Love Island star has been confirmed for Dancing On Ice

From the villa to the rink ⛸️

Love Island mega star Maura Higgins has revealed she is the first confirmed contestant for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

The fiery Irish bombshell rose to fame after impressing Love Island viewers with her cheeky humour and feisty nature in the 2019 villa.

Now, the 28-year-old model is set to tie up her skates and take on her next reality telly venture on ITV’s ice skating contest.

She will follow in the foot steps of 2018 Love Island star Wes Nelson who took part in last year’s season of the smash hit show.

Taking to Instatgram, Maura shared the thrilling news with her two and a half million followers.

‘Cats out of the bag!!!’ she wrote.

‘I’m joining the cast of this years @dancingonice 🙌🏼 and wow… I just can not contain my excitement 😆⛸.’

Of course, plenty of her fellow villa stars quickly showered her with congratulatory messages.

Amber Gill, who won the latest series of Love Island with now-ex bae Greg O’Shea penned: ‘Congrats can’t wait to see this!😍😂.’

While self confessed surfer Barbie, Lucie Donlan chipped in: ‘Yaaaay!!! 😁😁😁👏👏👏,’ and stunning influencer Molly-Mae Hague added: ‘THATS MY GIRL.’

The exciting announcement comes days after Maura opened up about how she avoids seeing nasty messages from online trolls.

Explaining that she simply doesn’t look at what people write about her on social media, she said: ‘I don’t read what people say about me. I didn’t do that before I went on Love Island, so I’m not going to start now.’

Speaking to the Daily Star, she continued: ‘I tend not to go into my message requests on social media. The messages I see are from friends and family.

‘So the reaction I’ve been getting online has been very good. Everyone is very supportive.

‘Since I left the villa everything has been great. I don’t feel any pressure. I’m loving it.’