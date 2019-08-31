Maura Higgins has bagged a partnership deal with Ann Summers that could see her rake in a six-figure sum.

The Love Island star was a late arrival in the villa, but soon spiced things up with her hilarious one-liners and raunchy sex chat.

And the Irish beauty impressed Ann Summers – the lingerie and sex toy specialists – so much that she’s signed a contract with them.

An insider told The Sun: ‘Ann Summers felt that Maura was the ideal celebrity to front their latest campaign. Not only has she got a bubbly and fun-loving personality, but she’s open about loving sex and has a fantastic figure.

‘They’re hoping that social media followers will rush into stores to buy her lingerie.’

Former islander Megan Barton-Hanson has also fronted one of the adult retailer’s campaigns.

Since leaving the villa Maura and boyfriend Curtis Pritchard have barely had chance to settle back into normal life. And Maura confessed she’s been burning the candle at both ends, resulting in her having to cancel some work.

The model admitted: ‘I’m completely ran down, I have been in with a doctor and I’m feeling good cos last night I had a really, really good sleep, and I haven’t really got a lot of sleep since leaving the villa.

‘I do feel bad that I’ve had to cancel some work for the next couple of days, but I need to do it for me because I am shattered. I’ve not had time for just – you know normal day-to-day stuff, like go to dinner or go to the cinema, I’ve not had that.’

Hinting that she needed time to clear her head following rumours that her romance with Curtis is in the rocks, she added: ‘And I need to because it’s good for the head to just get out and do normal things. It’s a shock to the system when you come out of the villa and you’re just so hectic. I’ve not had a down day. So yeah, just wanted to come on and say that.’

Looks like things are only going to get busier, Maura!