The Love Island star speaks exclusively to CelebsNow

Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have been constantly plagued by rumours they’ve split.

However, the Irish beauty and her beau were all loved up at their pal Tommy Curtis‘ BoohooMan launch last night at SushiSamba.

And Maura has now exclusively told CelebsNow that she and Curtis are very much still together, and ‘things are going really well’, and they’re not struggling with living in Ireland and him in the UK.

She added, ‘Everyone keeps asking us if we’re still together, but we’re really good.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘It’s not been hard, we see each other all the time, it’s really, really good. He comes and stays with me or I’ll stay with him. We’ll always meet up, so it’s really good.’

And Maura told us she and Curtis aren’t planning to move in together like their friends Tommy and Molly-Mae Hague just yet, as she thinks moving too quickly is where couples fail when they come out of Love Island.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

She said, ‘I think a lot of the problen is people come out of the villa and things move too quickly because in the villa you’re basically with someone 24 hours a day, so it’s not like we’ve been with each other months and months.

MORE: ‘It’s not fake’ Love Island’s Tommy Fury hits back at his and Molly-Mae Hague’s critics

‘So we’re taking things slow and things are going really well.’

Maura’s comments come after she revealed the cute nickname Curtis has for her, that he used in the villa constantly.

Gushing over her man, Maura told Grazia: ‘He gets up in the morning and irons my dresses for me. He’s just the cutest guy in the world.

‘His nickname for me on the show was Button Nose, but they never showed that.’