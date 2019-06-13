Looks like Maura was once heading for marriage

Brunette bombshell Maura Higgins stirred things up when she entered the Love Island villa last night.

After strutting in beside fellow newbie, Essex girl Elma Pazar, single stunner Maura began sniffing out the hottest lad in the villa, sitting down with boxer Tommy Fury for a romantic date.

The Monster Energy grid girl from County Longford, Ireland certainly didn’t hold back expressing her thoughts on him, shocking fans with her VERY bold language, having told Elma the muscly sportsman made her ‘fa*** flutter’.

While she may have solidly set her sights on mega-hunk, Tommy, Maura lists herself as engaged on a shopping app on which she flogs her old swimsuits and lingerie.

On the clothes selling app, Depop, Maura has dozens of already worn, skimpy bikinis, lacy bodysuits and glamorous dresses listed as for sale.

She also shared a screenshot of her Instagram bio from three years ago on the site, encouraging buyers to check out her profile for more second hand finds.

In the snapshot of the bio, the 28-year-old Irish gal describes herself as ‘engaged’ as well as hailing herself a ‘model’ and ‘hairstylist’.

It is currently unknown who Maura was engaged to, but she previously uploaded several photographs where she can be seen posing next to handsome men.

Meanwhile in some snaps, Maura looks to be cosying up to a mystery beau, whose head she has cropped from the images.

The males do not feature on her Instagram account, although the posey Depop snaps suggest Maura may have once posted the photos on other social media platforms.

Despite her former relationship status, a Love Island rep has made it clear that she is now man-free and looking for love in the villa, saying: ‘Maura is currently single.’