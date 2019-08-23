Maura Higgins has revealed the reason behind her social media silence.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram stories to open up on the reason why she has been off the grid since the hit ITV2 show ended last month.

Since leaving the Spanish villa after she reached the final with partner Curtis Pritchard, the 28-year-old has only uploaded six posts to her Instagram page and has not been very active on her stories either.

To explain her silence, reality star said: ‘Hi everyone, I’m so sorry I’ve not been active on my page for so so long.

‘Things have just been so bloody crazy since leaving the villa,’ she explained. ‘I’ve literally just been working constantly. Between work and meetings my brain has just been ahhh.

‘I’m still in Ireland,’ continued the Irish beauty. ‘I’m filming something at the moment which I can’t really say what it is. The weather is absolutely s**t. Wind and rain, but I’m used to it.’

The model and grid girl then responded to requests from fans to upload makeup tutorials and product recommendations, saying: ‘I’ve got a lot of messages. I was meant to do the makeup, I was meant to tell you guys what I use on my face and everyone’s asking about my lip gloss.

‘I have lost so much of my makeup from being in the villa – it’s absolutely ridiculous.

‘And I haven’t got any time to do any shopping,’ she continued, ‘so I’m down in clothes, I’m down in makeup and I need to sort myself out.

‘But I promise I will let you all know exactly what I use on my face – especially my lip gloss because everyone is asking.

‘To be honest I go through different lip glosses,’ she continued. ‘I never use a certain one, but I promise to tell you all very very soon.

The Love Island finalist added: ‘I’m going to have a few days off shortly, so I’ll do a full makeup routine if that’s what you want and I’ll show you all the products I use.

‘I’ll speak to you guys very very soon’.

Maura came fourth place in this year’s show with partner professional dancer Curtis Pritchard.