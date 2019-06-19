Love Island’s Maura Higgins’ mystery ex fiancé finally REVEALED

Maura was once loved up and engaged to be married

Love Island star Maura Higgins has been putting the cat amongst the pigeons ever since she strutted into the villa last week.

Following her shock entrance, it was revealed that the stunning Irish bombshell was once engaged to be married after an old social media bio detailing her relationship status was uncovered.

A screenshot of the feisty model’s Instagram bio was posted on her profile for clothes selling app, Depop, three years ago.

The resurfaced snap reveals that the ring girl was engaged.

Although the name of her fiancé wasn’t confirmed in the description, various snaps of the ring girl cosying up to a handsome man were littered throughout the Depop page, suggesting they were once shared on her Instagram too.

Now, Maura’s mystery man has been identified as Irish car salesman James Finnegan.

The fiery reality star is thought to have been with local boy James for nine years after the childhood sweet hearts met at school.

MORE: Love Island’s Maura Higgins looks SO different in drastic before and after snaps Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

They young lovebirds lived in Balymahon, Longford and James popped the question back in 2013, when Maura was 23.

According to reports, the relationship fizzled out four years later as Maura’s modelling career took off, having failed to tie the knot by 2017.

The split also coincided with the loss of Maura’s close male friend, Andrew Rowan, who died in a motorbike accident around the same time.

A source revealed: ‘She stayed with James as she got bigger and better at modelling and she did try to make it work.

‘James was her first love and her anchor for a while but their relationship was bound to suffer as she travelled more and followed her dreams.

‘He didn’t want to split and was left drowning his sorrows. It will break his heart seeing her on Love Island, they’d been together since school. But they are good people and will always be on good terms.’

Speaking to The Sun, on the social media sensation’s tragic loss of a friend, the insider added: ‘It was devastating for everyone who knew Andrew, he was well loved and respected.

‘It was shocking and especially tough on Maura, her sisters and her fiance as they all grew up together.’