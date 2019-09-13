The Love Island star speaks exclusively to CelebsNow

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have already moved in together and bought a flat in Manchester just weeks after leaving Love Island.

But Maura Higgins has now revealed she thinks it’s ‘unrealistic’ to move in with someone so quickly, and she won’t be doing the same with her boyfriend Curtis Pritchard yet.

Speaking at London’s Nobu for the launch of her Boohoo range, Maura exclusively told CelebsNow, ‘We’ve not spoken about it, we’re taking things slow and we’re enjoying taking things slow.

‘Just because we lived with each other in the villa doesn’t mean we’re going to move in together straight away.

‘We’ve not even been with each other that long, so it’s kind of unrealistic for me to move in.’

She continued, ‘The villa is a completely different life, it’s not realistic to be living with someone when you’ve just met.

‘I just want to do things the way I normally would and take things slow because for me things will work out better that way.’

Maura’s Love Island pal Amber Gill was dumped by Greg O’Shea – who she won the show with – earlier this week, and Maura tells us she was shocked by it.

She said, ‘Amber’s alright, she’s doing OK. I was very surprised they parted ways though, as I thought they were a good couple.’

It’s not just a clothing range that Maura has got with Boohoo, she’s also fronting a podcast called Get The Scoop.

She said, ‘We filmed our first episode this week, it’s unbelievable, I’m interviewing some amazing people; influencers, Love Island people. It’s a lot of fun.

‘The first guest is someone I’ve followed for a while. I love her and I love her style.’