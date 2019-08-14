Go girl!

When this year’s Love Island came to an end, there was one person nobody wanted to leave our screens: County Longford’s one and only Maura Higgins.

But luckily for us ITV have come to the rescue.

Our morning got a lot better when The Sun exclusively revealed that Maura, 28, is set to star in her very own reality show.

After coining phrases such as ‘f***y flutters’ and causing quite the stir in the villa, we can only imagine what The Maura Show (not the actual title) will entail.

The series is set to follow the ring girl’s life and how it has changed since her stint on the match-making show, BUT will not feature boyfriend, Curtis Pritchard, despite the couple coming fourth place.

With fans dubbing Maura as ‘TV gold’ and the rocky relationships showcased in previous spin off shows – think Dani/Jack and Chris/Olivia – bosses at ITV chose not to do a couples show, leaving Maura without her dancing partner.

While Maura and Curtis are still together, a source told The Sun: ‘No-one really knows what the future holds for them as a couple, so producers are focusing on Maura.’

This follows Curtis’ recent comments on his love life.

He said on GMB: ‘I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now. You can never put a label on anything. It’s a cliché to say, but love is blind. I can never ever say what will happen in the future. I wouldn’t rule anything out.

Despite this, Maura has insisted that all is well within their relationship.

Alongside following the model’s life, the show is thought to witness Maura taking part in a range of activities, such as bungee jumping, and will act as a bucket list of things to do before she turns thirty.

We can’t wait to the straight-talking star back on our screens soon!

Words by: Ari Longson