She's been an advocate for talking about her mental health battle since leaving the Love Island villa in 2018 and now Megan Barton Hanson has revealed she's stopped taking antidepressants for the first time in four years.

The 25-year-old glamour model took to Instagram to share the news and described the feeling as being ‘free’.

‘I wasn’t going to share this, as I’ve denied being on antidepressants in past interviews,’ she wrote. ‘I saw it as a weakness, which in hindsight it was the opposite, I struggled with accepting help and asking for it because I didn’t know why I felt depressed and anxious.’

Confirming that she’s now medication free, Megan revealed: ‘I’m so proud to finally say I’m off antidepressants after 4 YEARS and I wouldn’t have been able to do it with out you all. I’m not saying it’s a good thing to come off them, everyone is on their own journey!

‘(Don’t just stop without contacting your doctor) but after relying on them for so long I was petrified of ever missing one! I would get the shakes and panic if I forgot one. (Sorry to all the MUAs trying to apply eye makeup when I’m shaking with anxiety!).’

For those who have never struggled with a mental illness understanding what it’s like can be a difficult task. But Wes Nelson’s Love Island ex tried to explain.

‘I feel so free and like the dark cloud has finally gone, I was so used to them I forgot what life before them in a good headspace actually felt like! Sometimes in life we need to hit a real low to want to change.’

The bisexual star – who recently split from girlfriend Demi Sims – went on to thank a number of her close friends who have supported her during her ‘darkest times’.

She continued: ‘Thank you for always talking sense and being there during my the darkest times.

‘Even though I never take your advice at first or ignore your Whatapps for days because I couldn’t deal with getting out of bed!’

Such an inspiration, Megan!