Oh Michael...

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths has reportedly revealed that he is no longer interested in pursuing a relationship with Amber Gill and wants to continue things with Joanna Chimonides.

The 27-year-old fire fighter spent his time in the villa bouncing back and forth between the two stunning girls, cracking on with Amber at the beginning, before having his head turned by Joanna then deciding he had feelings for Amber again after Joanna was dumped from the Island.

In last night’s show, Michael was booted out of the villa alongside Essex girl Francesca Allen.

Speaking to The Sun, he confessed he’s hoping to win back Joanna after snubbing her after she exited the programme.

He said: ‘Ultimately I am hoping Joanna will take me back, I am hoping that’s the case.

‘It’s just whether Joanna will speak to me or not. I am excited to speak to her but I don’t know how, or if, she is going to speak to me.’

The Liverpool based hunk went on to add that he would ‘totally respect’ Joanna if she told him to leave her alone, continuing: ‘I can understand why she would do that.

‘I would be upset but it’s one of those things, everyone makes mistakes.

‘I hope that I could work towards [getting back with Joanna] but if she doesn’t want to revisit it then she doesn’t want to revisit it.’

Michael also insisted that he and Amber, who was left gutted after he ditched her for Joanna after the Casa Amor challenge, left things ‘on a really good note’.

The 21-year-old Newcastle girl was seen sharing a kiss in bed with newbie Greg O’Shea after she picked the Irish lad over Michael in the last recoupling.

Michael explained: ‘We spoke before I left and basically I wished her well.

‘We are friends and I did say that I do actually see her and Greg working as I see how much he makes her smile.

‘Seeing that actually makes me quite happy. That’s the cherry on tip of the cake really as it made me realise that I do actually cherish Amber’s friendship. I am really happy that she is happy now.’