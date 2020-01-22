Michael Griffiths has finally gone public with fellow islander Ellie Brown after the pair met on Celebrity Ex On The Beach.

The hit MTV show returned to our screens on Tuesday night and Michael took the opportunity to share a cosy snap of him and Ellie – sparking rumours that their romance is still going strong.

Last year it emerged that Love Island 2019’s Michael and Love Island 2018’s Ellie had got together after filming, and now he’s revealed he’s “head over heels” with the beautiful blonde.

The former firefighter told The Sun, “Ellie and I did form a good bond on the show. The relationship we built was unbelievable.

“To have someone as amazing as her in my life means so much. I’m head over heels and I’m not letting her go.”

On building a relationship with Ellie – who appeared on the show as Joey Essex’s ex – said, “Initially I just opened up to her because we were both from up north, she was a friendly face and I guess we have a lot in common both being on Love Island. She instantly felt like home.

“But then it grew into a lot more. She helped me open up and believe in myself a lot more.”

Michael faced a lot of backlash after his time on Love Island last summer after he was accused of “gas lighting” Amber Gill.

But the tide seems to have turned as fans went wild for him and his new beau.

One said, “I have to admit after Love Island I think a lot of people had you wrong, but it’s nice to see you being yourself & having a good time without cameras making you into a villain.”

Another said, “This makes me so happy.”

And they’re not the only ones feeling happy, as Michael is seriously smitten.

“She is such a beautiful genuine girl who I think is amazing.”

GOALS!