It's been a good three months since we had our dose of topless Love Island hunks, so Michael Griffiths joining The Dreamboys is news to our ears.

The chiselled firefighter will have no problem following in the footsteps of some of reality TV’s biggest names – including Jake Quickenden, Gaz Beadle and Dan Osborne – in getting his kit off as part of The Dreamboys UK tour.

And it’s safe to say he’s “buzzing” about the opportunity to be part of the UK’s biggest and best strip show.

He said, “I’m absolutely buzzing to be joining The Dreamboys as a part of their legendary tour show. I’m always up for a challenge and can’t wait to be put through my paces to learn the epic routines and show off my dance moves.

“Whilst Love Island may have seen me wearing nothing but swim trunks, baring my torso in front of a huge crowd is a daunting prospect! There’s definitely some nervous energy, but I know that once those lights go down, I’ll be in the zone and ready to go. The boys from the tour are a great bunch of lads and are helping me to get performance perfect.”

Not only is Michael – who famously had an on/off romance with Amber Gill in the villa – The Dreamboys’ latest addition, he’s also going to be taking part in their search for the next strip star.

The Dreamboys are launching The XXX-Factor – which gives ordinary people a chance to audition to be part of the group – and Michael will be joining the celebrity judging panel.

But it’s not just the judges who will have a say in who makes it as YOU can be there and scream the loudest for your favourite. Are we dreaming?

On channelling his inner Simon Cowell, Michael said, “I can’t wait to meet everyone as we tour the UK but getting to be a part of the XXX-Factor judging panel this December as we hunt out some of the best talent in the country is going to be so much fun!

“I know how nervous the guys will be, so I don’t think I’ll be giving them any Simon Cowell level critique, I’m more of a Louis Walsh! I’m hoping I’ll pick up some tips from these guys to help me on the tour too. Either way, it’s going to be an epic night and I can’t wait for the crowd to get behind all the guys auditioning.”

Tickets for this one-off event are priced at £60 per person including a delicious complimentary cock-tail, a photo with the boys themselves, a chance to get your hands on the 2020 Dreamboys calendar, and a goody bag from MaceyMay brimming with cheeky treats.

The event will take place on Saturday 14th December at FYEO, City Road, London. Doors open at 2pm, auditions begin at 2.30pm and the evening show starts at 6pm. Afterparty from 10pm. Book tickets here.