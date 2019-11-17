‘There's a new Love Island couple on the block’

Love Island stars Michael Griffiths and Ellie Brown are reportedly dating after meeting on the upcoming series of Ex On The Beach.

Michael, who appeared on this year’s Love Island, recently hinted that he was in a new relationship, and now The Sun claims that the new lady in his life is Ellie, who was in the 2018 series.

‘Ellie and Michael hit it off during filming on Ex On The Beach and now they’ve started dating,’ an insider told the paper.

‘They were supposed to keep the relationship under wraps until the show had aired of course, but it seems they just couldn’t keep quiet.

‘They both know what it’s like to be caught up in the drama of a big reality TV show and they really bonded during their time on the programme.

‘Now there’s a new Love Island couple on the block.’

Michael previously told the tabloid that he had embarked on a new relationship.

‘All will be revealed when the show is aired in January, but I made some really close friends in there and formed a relationship that’s really decent.

‘I’m not IN a relationship but there could potentially be one in time.’

He added: ‘It’s a mystery woman – she’s in the limelight. I’m pretty sure everyone knows who it is already. We spend more time together now.

‘But there is definitely potential for something to progress.’

Hinting at her identity, he added: ‘She was someone else’s ex who was on the show with me. We just got on like a house on fire.

‘This certain woman helped me open up and you’ll see as time goes on during the show that I open a lot more.’