Caroline and Molly-Mae are yet to meet...

Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague was spotted holding hands with personal trainer Bradley Simmonds back in February.

Around the same time the hunky fitness pro, 25, was rumoured to be dating 39-year-old Love Island host, Caroline Flack.

The morning after Bradley was snapped cosying up to influencer Molly-Mae, he shared a videos as he worked out in the gym with Caroline.

Caroline reportedly grew close to trainer Bradley earlier this year and the pair ended up dating.

At the time a source revealed: ‘Caroline and Bradley tried to keep things professional but they’ve fallen head over heels and they’re now dating.

‘After spending so much time together, they just fell for each other, although it’s still early days.

The insider went on to tell The Sun: ‘They make each other laugh, and he’s a really nice guy.

‘All her mates approve. Everyone’s over the moon for Caroline – she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time!’

Although they are thought to have dated the same man, Caroline and Molly-Mae are yet to meet.

Another source said: ‘Molly-Mae has dated Bradley but has never previously met Caroline.’

After old photographs of Molly-Mae and Bradley surfaced, Love Island viewers took to Twitter to highlight the awkwardness of the situation.

One fan pointed out that there could be some uncomfortable tension between the ITV presenter and blonde bombshell when they finally come face to face on the show, writing: ‘Ooo Caroline Flacks man was meeting her and Molly Mae at the same time back in February surely that’s a bit awkward when they meet #loveisland.’

Another begged the same question, adding: ‘So is the Molly Mae/Caroline Flack situation true? Gonna be awks when they see eachother #LoveIsland.’