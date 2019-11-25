Fans weren't happy with Molly's choice of foundation

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has been hit by backlash after showing fans her make-up routine in a YouTube video that sparked outrage among viewers.

As the social media influencer chatted viewers through how she applies her go to make-up look, many were left baffled by her chosen shade of foundation.

Holding up a bottle of liquid visibly darker than her natural skin tone, Molly explained, “I’ve really been enjoying Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk but this is too dark for me so I’m going to be mixing it with my studio fix fluid from MAC which is a holy grail of mine I use it all the time and this is in the shade NC42, which is still very dark.”

Admitting she’s been made aware of the drastic colour difference, she said, “I often get lots of comments on how my face is too dark.”

Explaining why she opts for a tone multiple shades darker than her actual face, the reality beauty added, “I go very pale in the winter time and obviously now it’s getting colder, it’s getting wintery, so I’ve gotten quite pale.

“Once my foundation is on, and the whole world has hated me for how orange my face is.”

Despite her reasoning, lots of irritated commenters began slating Molly’s mismatched make-up, with many slamming her for applying a shade that women of a different race could wear.

‘She uses nc42 which is the LIGHTER bottle she’s holding … I’m Punjabi and I’m NC30. I know black women and Asian women who are NC42. lol. you can defend this all you want but it’s actual madness & FYI it doesn’t look believable for one second,’ one penned.

‘’Is this satire? There’s no way she actually believes it’s a match… It’s like 10 shades too dark,’ wrote another.

‘”I gO vErY pAlE iN tHe WiNtEr” that’s her NATURAL shade ffs,’ mocked a third.