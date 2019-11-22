OMG!

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague may be known for her seriously long blonde locks, but it seems she’s decided to ditch the Barbie-like look.

The social media influencer took to Instagram to share her new look with fans, posing for a selfie and revealing she’d chopped half of her hair off.

Pouting for the camera, the reality mega star showed off a sleek, shoulder length style, far shorter than before.

While she was up for switching up the style, Mols kept her icy blonde colour.

Captioning the stunning photo, she penned, ‘So this happened. Hey winter hair….’

The telly sensation’s make over went down a treat with fans, with plenty of her 3.5 million followers flocking to compliment her new barnet.

‘OMG I LOVE 😍,’ one wrote.

‘Holy sh*t you look AMAZING!!🖤’ chipped in a second.

Meanwhile, lots of others pointed out that Molly now bares a resemblance to a certain Kardashian sister.

‘You look a little like khloe kardashian (a compliment) 👸🏻,’ one penned.

‘Wow you look so much like Khloe kardashian in this!!! Beautiful 😍😍,’ swooned another.

‘You look like @khloekardashian in this pic 😍,’ added a third, before one more asked, ‘Anyone else think she looks like @khloekardashian??’

This comes after Molly admitted that it was ‘strange’ that she and her Love Island bae Tommy Fury didn’t win the dating show.

The loved up pair came second in the 2019 series, but Molly told new! magazine, “When Tommy and I started, this was the real deal. Everyone in the villa knew that too.

“We didn’t win, which was strange because everyone thought we were going to.

“Other people breaking up around us doesn’t shock me, because that’s what happens when people come out on Love Island.”