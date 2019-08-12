She's actually living her best life

Love Island superstar Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about rumours that she has been receiving therapy to help her cope with trolling since leaving the villa.

It was previously reported that Molly had been having more psychological help from the ITV welfare team than her fellow Love Island co-stars in order to help her deal with online taunts from trolls.

But the jaw dropping influencer, 20, has confessed that the rumours aren’t true and that she’s happier than ever.

Speaking to OK! magazine alongside villa beau Tommy Fury, also 20, Molly revealed: ‘I’ve been having the same [post-Love Island] after-care as everyone else.

‘I’ve taken the support that ITV provided and it’s helped. People keep sending messages like “Pray for Molly-Mae, I hope she’s okay,” but I’m literally sat here loving my life. I’m so happy, nothing can burst my bubble; what the public think is irrelevant.’

Discussing the social media backlash she has received since becoming one of the nation’s biggest reality stars, she continued: ‘I knew I was going to get my fair share of hate but I didn’t know it would be to this extent.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘To be called fake and all these horrible names like “Money-Mae” when I haven’t actually done anything wrong was a shock. It is hard to hear.

‘I did [read the negative comments] at the start but then I had to stop; I think it’s best not to.

‘Some of the stuff that’s been said about me is pretty vile. There are death threats, which really isn’t nice.’

MORE:Dani Dyer PROPOSES to boyfriend Sammy Kimmence after ex Jack Fincham admits he ‘doesn’t know’ if he ever loved her

Chipping in, pro boxer Tommy made sure to show just how supportive he is of his new girlfriend.

He said: ‘Whatever she goes through, I go through.

‘It’s horrible. I hate seeing Molly get trolled. I think people are jealous. I’ve been living with her for the past two months and she’s the most genuine and nicest girl I’ve ever met.’