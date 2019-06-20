Eeeek!

Love Island viewers were left in shock last night as stunning model Molly-Mae Hague made a not-so-subtle remark about the size of boxer Tommy Fury’s private parts.

As the pair snuggled up in bed after lights out, 20-year-old social media influencer Molly-Mae took the opportunity to get hands on with her villa partner Tommy, also 20.

Fumbling the hunk’s nether regions under the covers, Molly certainly looked taken aback by the size of his manhood.

Wit her mouth wide open the blonde bombshell gasped: ‘It’s fu****g huge!’

Molly’s gobsmacked reaction to his boy-bits unsurprisingly left Tommy feeling rather smug as he laughed proudly at her comment.

Meanwhile, fans of the ITV dating show were going wild on social media over the raunchy scene, bombarding Twitter with hilarious reaction posts.

One baffled Tweeter penned: ‘Did Molly Mae say Tommy’s dick was f***ing huge or what 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,’ while another wrote: ‘It’s f****ing huge” lmao ok molly sis looks like you’ve made it to Tommy land #loveisland.’

Another of the couple’s supporters remarked: ‘Ahhh molly and tommy are my favs 🙃 the ending “it’s f***ing huge” she cracks me up #LoveIsland.’

Tommy and Molly-Mae aren’t the first of this year’s pairs to get frisky in the villa, though.

Pro dancer Curtis Pritchard and air hostess Amy Hart took the next step in their relationship earlier this week as they ‘did bits’ in a steamy bedtime session.

In the footage, the twosome can be seen getting cosy under the quilt as Amy pulled some tell-tale faces.

The next morning Curtis confirmed to the rest of the lads that that they had done ‘more than just kissing’.

Meanwhile, Amy debriefed the girls, assuring them she wouldn’t go as far as to have sex with exclusive beau Curtis while on the telly.