Uh oh...

Love Island 2019 runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked rumours that they have split up just four days after the end of the series.

The good looking pair, who finished in second place after Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea are yet to share any cute couple snaps on social media.

Meanwhile, their fellow finalists have been sharing adorable updates since the finale on Monday night.

Now, the stunning influencer and the pro boxer’s lack of social media interaction has sparked speculation that things may not be going so smoothly in their love affair since exiting the villa.

Taking to Twitter, one concerned Love Island fan wrote: ‘Does anyone else find it weird that Molly mae and Tommy are the only ones who haven’t returned to Instagram yet when shes the instagram influencer lol what…’

While a second added: ‘Constantly checking Molly‘s and Tommy’s Instagram & Twitter to see absolutely nothing.’

Despite the rumours from viewers, source denied that the lovebirds have broken up in the past few days.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

They said: ‘Tommy and Molly are very much together and so excited for what’s to come…

‘They absolutely have not split. They are currently have a very hectic schedule and are just adjusting to a routine.’

MORE:The reason why Love Island finalists were forced to be in lockdown after they left the villa

Earlier today, pro ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard took to Instagram to share a loved up snap with Love Island bae, Maura Higgins.

Posing with the feisty Irish beauty, he revealed that he was in the midst of getting to know Maura better, writing: ‘Still can’t believe we are out of the villa! Loving this journey with @maurahiggins and being in Ireland to meet her family and friends! Who’s excited for aftersun this Sunday? #loveisland.’