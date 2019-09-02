It looked like SO much fun...

Montana Brown has been up to all sorts following her stint on Love Island back in 2017.

She has appeared on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, presented the fashion segment on This Morning and started dating model Elliot Reeder – plus setting up her own swimwear brand, Swim Society.

But she’s certainly found time to let her hair down, as she has shared some snaps of her birthday party – and she (and the party) looked fabulous.

The star, who turned 24, threw a lavish Coachella themed party, and for the occasion wore a dress from Denisse M Vera and broad rimmed brown sun hat.

She posted a video of her dancing and looking like she was having a fabulous time, captioning the post with: ‘Had the best night of my life. Feeling blessed to have so many amazing people around me, thanks so everyone that came and partied hard. Love you all! So many amazing memories, so many beautiful souls.’

And she wasn’t the only one who had a blast, with her friends commenting how much they enjoyed themselves at the event.

Youtuber and influencer Grace Beverly commented: ‘HAD THE BEST TIME LOVE YOU”, while presented Ashley James left some love hearts on the post.

Ashley herself posted a fierce picture at Montana’s bash, writing: ‘Pink to make the boys (and girls) wink. Such a fun night at Monchella, thank you @montanarosebrown1 and happy birthday you dreamboat.’

There were plenty of former islanders gracing the event with their presence, as Jonny Mitchell and his model girlfriend Danielle Zarb-Cousins posted pictures there, as did 2018 star Laura Anderson and 2017 blonde beauty Gabby Allen.

The party looked like a hoot – sadly our invite must have got lost in the post…

Words by Caitlin Butler.