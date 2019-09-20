Where is Love Island’s Naomi Ball now?

The blonde bombshell was the source of much Love Island drama in 2015. But where is Naomi Ball now?

Love Island 2015 was the first ever series of the show, and ignited our love for those islanders and their antics.

Everyone wants to know what happens to our favourite islanders once the cameras stop rolling, right? And nobody caused a stir quite like Naomi Ball.

Arriving late to the Love Island villa as one of the ‘bombshell’ contestants, she ended up sparking something of a feud with Jessica Hayes. You may remember that they had an awkward habit of going after the same boys.

Jess had a little bit of a difficult start to the series. She coupled-up with Joshua Ritche quite early on (yup, the same Joshua Ritchie who’s dating Charlotte Crosby) before Naomi poached him. Savage!

The model then turned her attention to Max Morley, another latecomer, before his eyes then wandered to – yes, you guessed it – Naomi.

Max chose to couple-up with Naomi instead of Jess, before she was voted out of the villa…

Jessica went on to capture the hearts of viewers and take the Love Island crown, whilst Naomi was voted out by the public. Ouch!

After Naomi left, Jess and Max coupled-up and won the show. Double ouch!

So, what’s happened to Naomi Ball four years on?

Well, it appears that she has completely VANISHED from the spotlight.

Naomi boasts over 80,000 followers on Instagram, yet she has made her profile private.

The last time she was spotted at a glitzy showbiz event was in 2016, at a film premiere in London.

She attended alongside Max, who split with fellow winner Jess after the show.

The pair were said to have attended as friends…

Die hard Love Island fans will know that there were rumours of a possible comeback during the Love Island’s 2016 series, but Naomi never made it back into the villa.

If you missed her explosive season, you can catch-up on ITV Hub right now.