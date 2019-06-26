New Islanders are on the horizon

England football player Ben Chilwell’s stunning ex girlfriend Joanna Chimonides is reportedly being line up to head into the Love Island villa.

The gorgeous Instagram model who dated Leicester City star Ben is set to hit the smash hit ITV dating show among 11 other new Islanders in the annual Casa Amor shake up.

It has been revealed that 22-year-old Ben dumped mega glam Joanna last year, with the sportsman reportedly being fuming over the news his former flame is set to appear on Love Island.

A source told The Sun: ‘Ben has been left furious by her going on the show even though he dumped her at the end of last summer because he wanted to be single.

‘They had stayed good friends until when she told him she was going on Love Island.

‘She thought Ben was partying too much and he thought she was the right person at the wrong time.’

The insider went on to add that Joanna was approached to appear on the show by telly bosses when she was still dating her footie beau, but turned the opportunity down.

She has now wiped all traces of Ben from her social media accounts, while Ben has done the same.

Love Island’s yearly test of loyalty is set to return last week as twelve new sexy singletons hitting our screens while the sexes are split into separate houses.

Every series viewers see the lads of the villa torn from their lady loves, heading off to separate abode, Casa Amor, where six new girls await.

Meanwhile the gals are left in the original villa and are joined by six new hunky guys.

But in a shock twist, it has been reported that it is in fact the female contestants who will pack their bags and head off to Casa Amor this time.

A source told The Sun: ‘In an epic plot twist the female Islanders will head to Casa Amor while the boys stay put at the main villa.

‘The finer details are still being discussed with producers but the plan is for all the Islanders to leave the main villa in four Land Rovers.

‘The girls will travel to Casa Amor but the boys will be redirected back to the villa.’