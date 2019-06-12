Two brunette bombshells are heading in to turn heads

It’s only week two in the Love Island villa and there’s already two exclusive couples, but will tonight’s arrivals stir things up?

Tuesday’s episode teased the entrance of two new girls, Elma Pazar and Maura Higgins, who are set to turn heads.

With both brunette singletons being absolute bombshells, they’re guaranteed to catch the eye of at least one of the lads.

Eyelash technician Elma, 26, is the villa’s token Essex girl – and has even done lashes for some of our TOWIE favourites!

While Maura is a 28-year-old model and grid girl from County Longford, Ireland, who once worked alongside the likes of Liam Payne.

But it’s not only the boys whose feathers may be ruffled with the new arrivals. With both beauties said to be ‘girls’ girls’ and big on girl code, they are reportedly cautious about resident head turner, Molly Mae.

Like the Instagram influencer, Elma has also got her sights set on 20-year-old boxer Tommy Fury and new boy Danny Williams, despite his connection with Scientist beauty, Yewande Biala.

Whereas Maura is looking for a boy who is honest, confident and can make her laugh, but is not arrogant. That rules unlucky Islander Anton out, then!

The two new arrivals follow the departures of Callum Macleod, who was the first to be dumped from the island, and Sherif Lanre who was booted off the show after rule breaking.

Love Island producers and Sherif are yet to confirm which villa rule was broken, with rumours ranging from a fight with Anton, not interacting with his fellow islanders, and also messaging the outside world.

His departure has left stunning pharmacist, Anna Vakili, out of a couple.

Words by Ariana Longson.