Crikey Liv!

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and Blackburn Rover’s Bradley Dack have been in an on-again-off-again relationship for four years.

But this week she has finally revealed what goes on behind the scenes of their perfectly filtered life together – suggesting that there’s a lot more to their relationship than being Instagram goals.

The couple first met in 2015 – pre Olivia’s rise to fame– but split in 2017 when she headed into the Love Island villa.

Following Olivia’s turbulent break up from fellow Islander, Chris Hughes, after their relationship broke down just six months after leaving the villa, Brad and Liv got back together.

But that doesn’t mean that all is well for the love birds.

In a tell-all interview, the 28-year-old disclosed the ups and downs of their relationship.

She confessed: ‘We row about little things, like house-related things. I’m very OCD and he’s very messy.’

Before suggesting that some of Bradley’s assets – namely his ‘massive c**k’ and ‘amazing bum’ make up for his untidiness.

Speaking to new! magazine she added: ‘He’s got a very kind soul… and he’s f**king hot!’

The blonde bombshell later admitted that despite thinking Bradley is ‘the one’ she has difficulty trusting him completely.

‘I’ve also got a long way to go with trust. That’s my own issue more than his. I don’t think you should trust any man 100 per cent.’

Then again, this doesn’t come as a surprise considering the lengthy ordeal of cheating rumours that Olivia experienced during her relationship with Chris.

But it appears that Olivia has placed Chris, who is now in a relationship with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, firmly in the past, and has even spoken out about the possibility of getting engaged to Bradley…

Words by Ari Longson.