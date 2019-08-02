‘It’s kind of a shock’ Former Love Island contestant Olivia WARNS Maura about the ‘real’ Curtis

It’s only been a mere few days since fourth-place couple, Maura Higgins and Curtis Prichard, left the Love Island villa but they might not last a lot longer.

According to series three islander, Olivia Atwood, Maura has ‘no idea’ who Curtis really is.

Speaking to The Sun, Olivia – who came third place on the show in 2017 with then-boyfriend, Chris Hughes – said: ‘The danger of Love Island, when you come away from the camera and you’re alone in the hotel room, in London, no cameras, and you first see the real them, you’re like wow, it’s kind of a shock.’

The reality star then went on to state: ‘Curtis reminds me of Chris. I feel like he will play the game to absolute perfection while he’s in there. But I think that Maura will see the real Curtis when she leaves, like how I saw the real Chris.’

Despite being one of the strongest couples during their time in the villa, Olivia and Chris’ relationship quickly deteriorated once they returned to the UK.

Their explosive relationship – and break-up – was detailed on their spin-off show Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On and if anything is a huge warning to Maura as to what might come next.

After all, Maura and Curtis haven’t been together long, only coupling up once Curtis’ ex-half-girlfriend, Amy Hart, left the villa.

Olivia isn’t the only one to have doubts about the pair’s relationship, with fans taking to social media to express their thoughts.

Once tweeted: ‘I’ll give Curtis and Maura 3 months on the outside before they break up’ while another quipped: ‘Llooooooool Maura and Curtis will break up in 15mins.’

Even celebrity body language expert, Judi James, predicted that the Irish beauty and professional Dancer will be the first couple to split after having analysed their behaviour during the Love Island final.

During the final, when quizzed by host, Caroline Flack, Maura even revealed that Curtis was her third choice in the villa: ‘Actually Michael was the guy I wanted to go for straight away when I went in.’

The 28-year-old added: ‘But I had a better connection with Tommy on the date. When I want something I go for it’, leaving poor Curtis shocked and wide-eyed.

Watch Love Island: The Reunion on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 to see how things pan out!

Words by Ariana Longson.