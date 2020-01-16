Love Island’s Ollie Williams finally breaks silence after quitting the villa

Ollie has spoken out on the controversy surrounding him...

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has broken his silence for the first time since he quit the villa.

Posh Cornwall landowner Ollie shocked fans of the ITV show when he announced he was quitting the first ever winter series, just three days after it began.

Ollie appeared on last night’s airing of Love Island, in which he explained to his fellow Islanders that he had decided to ditch his shot at winning £50k in order to win back his true love.

Explaining that he still has feelings for his former flame, the hunky 23-year-old said, “I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.”

The news of well-off Ollie’s exit came as viewers called for him to be axed from the series, after photos, in which he is said to be posing next to dead wild animals, began circulating online.

Now, Ollie has finally spoken out on the controversy, denying any involvement in killing animals.

He said, “Having left the Love Island house I have become aware of the press stories circulating in the UK. I would like to make a number of comments on the various claims and accusations.

“I had no knowledge of the stories until I had left the Love Island villa and all cast members are unaware of any news stories while they are on the programme.

“My reasons for leaving Love Island are as communicated on the show. I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter.

“I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part off which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer

“I feel very passionately about conservation and will continue to support sustainable conservation causes around the globe.

“As I am no longer in Love Island, I will comment no further on this issue.”