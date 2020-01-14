Love Island’s Ollie Williams ‘QUITS’ the show after three days in the villa

Shock news for Love Island fans...

Love Island posh boy Ollie Williams has quit the reality show after three days in the villa, it has been reported.

The Cornwall land owner is said to have ditched the fame-making programme after realising he still has feelings for his ex girlfriend.

The Sun has claimed that the blonde hunk came to the conclusion that he wasn’t ready for another romance after splitting with his girlfriend of 18 months last year.

A source is said to have told the publication, “The show made Ollie realise he wasn’t ready to be in another serious relationship.

“Meeting girls who were so different to him and his background only clarified how he felt about his ex and he felt it was only fair to leave the competition and sort his head out.

“He told producers and acted on his feelings as soon as he made up his mind.”