Love Island’s Ovie had a ‘secret fight’ with the boys over Amber

Ovie said something that rubbed the boys up the wrong way...

It has been reported that chilled Love Island fan favourite Ovie Soko lost his cool in an unaired argument between him and the rest of the lads in the villa.

Dumped contestant Jourdan Riane dished the details on the row that is said to have broken out after 28-year-old Ovie stood up for close gal pal, Amber Gill, after she was jilted by love interest Michael in favour of bombshell Joanna.

During an appearance on the Yellow Cup podcast, Jourdan outed Ovie’s unseen side, saying: ‘Ovie doesn’t have time for the drama and that’s why they were able to portray him as chill, but he is still a guy in the villa and every guy in the villa has their moments.

‘We’ve just only seen his chilled ones.’

Describing the intense moment, the stunning Essex girl who famously turned the head of pro dancer, Curtis Pritchard, added: ‘He meant it with the best of intentions, he genuinely meant it with the good of his heart, he meant it in a way of defending the girls, Amber in particular.

‘In the recoupling [Amber] was stood there alone and he was just like, “That’s it, you’re a boss, you’ve got this”.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘It just didn’t go down very well but I know he meant it in the best way. It could have turned into something bigger but thankfully it was a case of, “just leave it”.

‘It just wasn’t perceived in the best way by the rest of the boys, it didn’t go down too well.’

Jourdan continued to insist that the confrontation would result in Love Island fans warming to super-sweet basketball player Ovie even more than they already have.

‘I just think there are moments in there that are not aired and others that take the spotlight – I think if they did air that people would have liked him even more.

‘It was rectified as far as I know, every boy in there has had moments where they have an ego battle with each other in a house of men the same age.’