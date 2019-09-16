Maya Jama announced she'd split from long-term boyfriend, Stormzy, last month and fans are already lining up her next boyfriend.

Twitter went into overdrive after a rumour started swirling that Maya and Love Island hunk Ovie had been spotted kissing at a club in London.

While the speculation has little evidence to back it up, now fans are campaigning for the pair to get together – despite the fact Ovie is already spoken for.

‘I’m so game for this, imagine their children,’ one fan tweeted. Another said: ‘Now this is something I’d like to see.’

A third chimed in: ‘Don’t believe it but ngl Ovie & Maya would make a cuter couple than him & India.’

Ovie shot to fame when he was a late addition to this year’s Love Island line-up and absolutely ‘saved’ the series, according to fans of the show.

He returned to England with girlfriend India Reynolds, but their relationship hit the rocks last week amid speculation she’d cheated on the basketball player with footballer Kieran Gibbs.

She denied the claims – with a pal insisting she ‘loves’ Ovie and would ‘never hurt’ him – and he confirmed they’re happy together.

He told MailOnline: ‘Me and India are happy. I think that’s definitely the most important thing. We’re very happy.

‘Regardless of how many people [there are] in every one of our lives, there will be opinions. And everyone can have their own opinion.’

Maya, on the other hand, is definitely single after her four-year romance with Stormzy ended.

But the Radio 1 presenter seems to be taking the split in her stride as she re-posted positive mantras about feeling independant and in ‘power’ on Instagram.

The posts read: ‘Your destiny is to develop your sense of strength and power. No one should tell you what to do, stand in your way, or control the terms of your life.

‘It’s important for you to create your own rules. Even if you don’t relate to your intensity, you’re meant to prioritize your own experience and be driven by your passions. If something doesn’t excite you then it’s not for you.’

Preacccch!