GO OVIE 🎉

Love Island star Ovie Soko is set to appear as a guest chef on This Morning to demonstrate his cooking skills later this week.

The villa fan favourite will star beside hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes to whip up a batch of perfect poached eggs, something he treated his Love Island co-stars to most mornings during his time on the smash hit ITV dating show.

The six foot seven basketball pro amassed a serious fan following after viewers had their hearts stolen by his gentlemanly charms, cheeky banter and penchant for hats.

After being crowned third place in the reality programme’s grand finale last week alongside flame India Reynolds, our TV screens have been lacking in Ovie airtime.

Luckily, the 28-year-old’s This Morning spot will see him and glamour model, India, tell all about life after Love Island.

Ovie will then take to the kitchen for a spot of breakfast cooking.

Airing his excitement ahead of the big telly moment, Ovie said: ‘Cooking on This Morning is going to be dope, but I’ll need to graft hard if my infamous eggs are to live up to the hype for Love Island fans Eamonn and Ruth.

‘They’re daytime royalty after all.’

While This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell said: ‘Here at This Morning we pride ourselves on nurturing and developing new talent.

‘Ovie was undoubtedly one of the most popular Islanders this year and so we’re thrilled to have him on the show as a brand new guest chef.’

Love Island 2019 runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will also be appearing on This Morning on Friday for an interview about all the hectic happenings they’ve experienced since landing second place.

It was reported this week that drop dead gorgeous influencer, Molly-Mae, has received therapy since departing the villa, in order to help her deal with online trolling.

An insider told The Sun: ‘It’s been really difficult for Molly-Mae since leaving the show.

‘She’s always had a really positive experience online but has been cruelly targeted since going on Love Island.

‘It’s been incredibly upsetting for her and she’s really struggled to understand why it’s happened to her.

‘She decided to take up the offer of therapy to try and get her head around it all and hopefully get back to her old self soon.

‘Out of everyone on the show Molly-Mae has struggled the most, which is both surprising and upsetting considering she was always an influencer.

‘It’s been a worrying situation for everyone.’