Love Island ratings down by 800,000 as fans slam ‘rubbish’ winter version

Running a second series of Love Island was always going to be a risk for producers, and news that the launch show's viewing figures were down 800,00 compared to the summer is surely the news nobody wanted to hear.

The launch show – fronted by Laura Whitmore after she stepped in for Caroline Flack – still attracted more than 2.5 million people, but that’s 800,000 less than the opening of the last summer series in 2019.

And it’s not just the figures that suggest people are a little bit turned off by this year’s batch of singletons, as Twitter has been rife with criticism over the series so far – branding it “rubbish,” “boring” and “dull”.

Despite 2.5 million of us flocking to our TV screens on Sunday to hear the infamous Love Island theme tune, Iain Sterling’s “TONIGHT” and see 12 sexy singletons strip down to their bikinis, the series so far has left a lot of viewers feeling a bit flat.

One fan tweeted, “It is just me that cba’s for the winter love island? They’re all boring f***s.”

Another said, “This love island lot don’t have a personality between them. Dull b***rds.”

Even the most loyal Love Island fans are feeling a little disappointed. “It is a bit boring so far!! They maybe should have left it just for the summer, not excited about seeing it yet or anyone in it, not feeling winter Love Island.”

“Since Winter Love Island launched, I’ve been thinking. I really don’t think you’re gonna beat last years. I mean we had drama at every corner, half gf/bf. We had Ovie, Amber, Maura and Chris. I mean, by all means prove me wrong. But tough job lads and lasses. Tough job.”

While this series still needs to heat up a little, stars of last year’s show – Amber Gill and Ovie Soko – are giving us all the heat we need.

The pair continue to insist they’re just friends after getting close in the villa last year. But, with both Amber and Ovie having split from Greg O’Shea and India Reynolds respectively, fans are begging them to get together.

Especially since they’ve been starring in the Just Eat adverts together – proving just how cute they could be.

One fan said, “Still really upset that amber and ovie aren’t dating yet, I’m accepting the cute friendship they have rn but I may cry if there’s no progress.”

Another said, “Amber and Ovie should’ve got together from the start.”

Too true!