THIS Love Island star has been banned from the cast reunion

All of the Islanders will be there...except for this one

If you’re having serious withdrawal symptoms from lack of nightly Love Island instalments, you’ll be pleased to know that the cast of the 2019 series are coming together again on Sunday evening.

The series five Islanders will come face to face once more for an Aftersun reunion special, with every contestant of the season rejoining in one place.

All except one…

Axed Islander Sherif Lanre has reportedly been banned from appearing at the reunion, after he was booted out of the villa in week two.

After nine days in the villa, the 20-year-old chef was removed from the programme after breaking strict rules.

It later came to light that the London rugby player had kicked co-star Molly-Mae Hague in the groin during a play fight and had then used foul language to describe the moment.

A source revealed: ‘Sherif is gutted.

‘He was really looking forward to having the chance to reunite with the other Islanders who became his friends during the villa.

‘It’s hard to fathom why they wouldn’t want him as he was so popular during his short stint on the show. He made a mistake and apologised, so why he is still be punished is hard to fathom.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider continued: ‘It would have been nice for Sherif to see his friends at the reunion; it’s a shame ITV feel this strongly against him attending.’

Confirming that Sherif will be absent from the get together, an ITV spokesperson explained: ‘Sherif left this series of Love Island by mutual agreement after breaking the rules and there are no plans for him to appear at this weekend’s Aftersun Reunion.’

Despite being kicked by Sherif, influencer Molly-Mae seems to be unbothered by the incident and has insisted she has no hard feelings towards him.

After leaving the villa, she said: ‘No beef with me and Sherif. I’ve not got my phone back yet, I’ve not even spoken to Sherif…

‘But there’s absolutely no beef between me and Sherif. I love the boy to pieces.’