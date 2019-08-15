It seems there's loads that we didn't see on the ITV2 show!

Love Island only shows one condensed hour of 24 hours on our televisions, so it’s no surprise that there’s a lot we missed out on watching at home.

But Anton Danyluk has now revealed one thing we did miss out on is a row he had with Michael Griffiths that never made it to air.

After the 24-year-old had a slanging match with Belle Hassan – the girl he was coupled up with – Michael, 27, chose to comfort her over his pal, which left Anton angry.

To make matters worse, Michael and Anton’s argument happened just before Anton was forced to choose to either send home Michael or Jordan Hames, 24.

Speaking on The Reality Tea podcast, Anton explained: ‘You guys saw how upset I got when I had to choose between Michael and Jordan.

‘Basically, I was always gonna choose Michael because we started our journey together but what you guys didn’t see is that me and Michael had a slight argument just before that happened.

‘Me and him had never fell out, but we actually fell out just before Caroline walked in and we just looked at each other and I was like “bro I’m so sorry”. I just felt so bad that we had actually fallen out.’

Anton continued, ‘It was actually because me and Belle had fallen out and he was comforting Belle which was the right thing to do, but I was like you’re my boy, why are you not seeing if I’m OK, you’re seeing if she’s ok.

‘We had a bit of an argument then Caroline [Flack] literally walked in and the two of us were raging at each other, Michael was standing up there and I just remember looking at him and I just got so emotional because I thought we’ve been through so much in here and the last thing I’m gonna see of you in the villa is us arguing.

‘That’s why I got so upset that day.’