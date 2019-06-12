Oooooh, we love juicy villa info

Former Love Island star Wes Nelson has spilled some juicy secrets about life in the iconic Spanish villa.

The 22-year-old who appeared on last year’s series of the smash hit ITV dating show dished the details on his experience on the programme during a radio interview this morning.

Lifting the lid on the televised love fest, the former nuclear engineer revealed that show bosses force the cast to flaunt their bodies in swimwear all day (even if they’re chilly) and even watch them eat.

Speaking to Roman Kemp and Vick Hope on the Capital Breakfast show, Wes explained why Islanders are always scantily clad, saying: ‘It’s not a coincidence. I used to try and go out in a hoodie and heavily clothed in the morning because sometimes it is a bit chilly but yeah, you’d have to take that off.

‘Obviously we’d like to be in the shade a bit of the day because it is roasting hot, so when you’re in the shade it is actually quite cold.

‘So me and Josh used to run out all the time in little hoodies and they’d be like “Wes take that off!”’

The hunky reality star went on to shed more light on 2017 Islander Kem Cetinay’s recent revelation that the cast get a day off, away from the cameras every week.

Appearing on This Morning last week, former Love Island victor Kem described how he and his cast mates were let loose to enjoy days at the beach and were allowed to take their microphones off.

Wes made sure to have his say on the newly surfaced villa info, remarking: ‘You do get a day off. The first time that we had a day off was three weeks in and then I think we had four in total.

‘But it’s not to the beach, we never got the beach! We went to a holding villa but they monitor everything, they make sure you’re not having any saucy chats. But it’s quite nice to not have any drama and have chat chats, it’s nice to just chill.’

Wes, who found short lived romance on the show with stunning model, Megan Barton Hanson, also described how meal times in the villa were not a private affair.

‘There’s a chef that works in catering which is just sort of away from the villa and they bring up all the little trays of food.

‘But there’s always someone that’s sat with you on the table – one of the producers – making sure you’re not having any sorts of chats.’