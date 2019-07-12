Producers aren't airing the saucy scenes!

Several Love Island couples have reportedly been having secret sex sessions in the villa that have not been aired on TV.

With the final of the ITV dating show fast approaching, none of the Islanders have been shown doing the deed on our screens.

Meanwhile, only two couples have headed into the the hideaway this season, with neither of them seeming to go all the way in the private boudoir.

Despite the apparent sex drought, it has now been revealed that the pairs are in fact getting frisky in the villa, but show bosses have decided not to show the footage.

A source told The Sun Online: ‘There’s a few couples having sex in the villa but it hasn’t been shown on TV – bosses are worried about upsetting them and fear ruining their lives…

‘Most of them have said they’re not comfortable with their sex scenes being broadcast and bosses have taken it all into account.

Last year it was revealed that producers would only show sex scenes if the stars chose to talk about their bedroom antics afterwards.

However, this year has been very little sexy talk and very little on screen action.

Previous Love Island contestants have spoken out about their regrets of having sex on national telly, one of which was 2017 Islander Zara Holland.

She was stripped of her Miss Great Britain title for her steamy hideaway night.

She told the Daily Star: ‘If I had my time on the show again I would definitely do things differently.

‘I wouldn’t have sex for a start.

It’s so hypocritical that everyone around me was at it like rabbits but I was the one who lost everything. And I only had sex once, in a private room, under the covers. I regret it.

‘So my advice to this year’s Islanders is think before you do it. It could haunt you for the rest of your career.’