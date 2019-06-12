Sherif has finally spoken out

Love Island star Sherif Lanre has broken his silence for the first time since he was booted out of the villa.

It was announced that the 20-year-old chef from London was axed from the ITV dating show on Monday.

The rugby player is said to have broken the show’s rules, resulting in bosses ending his time on the programme.

Telly executives are yet to confirm the reason for his departure, but a spokesperson for the show revealed: ‘After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.’

Sherif expressed his regret in a statement, saying: ‘In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.’

Now, the reality star, who was coupled up with 28-year-old pharmacist Anna Vakili in the villa, has spoken out for the first time since the news of his Love Island departure came to light.

Sharing a message against a black screen on his Instagram story, Sherif told his 285 thousand followers: ‘Thank you to everyone including my friends and family for the support I’ve come back to.

‘I appreciate you all and hope I provided some good, positive moments during my time on Love Island, and for anyone wondering, I’m all good.’

Rounding the statement off with a cheeky nod to his time on the Island, he added: ‘#ItIsWhatItIs #BiggerThingsToCome.’