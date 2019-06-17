Sherif was axed from the show after just nine days in the villa

Axed Love Island star Sherif Lanre has accused a fellow male contestant of repeatedly using the n-word in front of him, but claims the co-star was not given a warning by bosses.

The 20-year-old from London revealed that he was removed from the villa last week after kicking co-star Molly-Mae Hague in the groin during a play fight and using the c-word.

The chef and rugby player also confessed to being pulled by producers for using the term ‘lighty’ to refer to mixed race contestant, Amber Gill, admitting it was a ‘poor choice of words’.

He has now revealed to The Sun: ‘There was one guy, who I will not name, who repeatedly used the N-word as he rapped in front of me.

‘He said it two or three times and he was not pulled aside even though the code forbids racist language.

‘The same rules did not seem to apply to the other contestants.’

Sherif claimed the lyrics to Drake’s Over My Dead Body did not offend him, but admitted he was surprised when the fellow Islander said there had been no punishment for his language.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Despite Sherif’s claims, Love Island bosses have denied any use of the racial slur, insisting they have no recording of the incident.

‘We have reviewed all of our footage and have found absolutely no reference to the “N word” anywhere,’ a spokesperson for the ITV dating show revealed.

‘We monitor the Islanders 24/7 and we have no recording of the use of this offensive language – and at no point does anyone use that offensive language in rap lyrics or any other time. We do have clear rules on the use of language in the villa.’

Following his departure from the reality programme, Sherif claimed he was the victim of ‘unconscious racism’.

He said: ‘I can’t rule out that racism was a factor here. I think there may have been some unconscious racism.’

He continued: ‘By that I mean, the producers might not have been aware of what they were doing, but they may have had an inherent bias in their minds that caused them to act against me.’