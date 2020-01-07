Ahead of the winter series of Love Island this weekend, a line-up of new hopeful singles has been revealed – including Rochelle Humes‘ little sister Sophie Piper.

Sophie, 21, is a medical PA from Essex and admits that boxer Anthony Joshua is her celeb crush.

Describing her ideal man, Sophie says, ‘Kind with something about them, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes.

‘[A turn off] is when someone’s cringey. I love banter but hate it when someone tries to be funny and they’re not.’

Sophie also insists she’ll be completely loyal to her new pals in the villa when it comes to men.

She adds, ‘I wouldn’t be sneaky about anything, I’d be open about it. Try and do it in the right way.

‘It takes me a while to like someone, but when I do like someone I really like them. So if I met someone and I was still like, oh he’s nice but not 100%, you’d probably be able to see that. If someone did come in and I preferred him I’d have to make it clear.

‘Being friends with someone and not going after their man, I would never do anything to my close friends.’

The winter series of Love Island kicks off this weekend, set in sunny South Africa, and for the first time ever Caroline Flack will not be welcoming the new bunch of singles into the villa.

Instead, Laura Whitmore – girlfriend of comedian and Love Island voiceover man Iain Sterling – will fill Caz’s shoes, after she stepped down following her arrest and assault charge last month.