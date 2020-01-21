We need this in our make up bags...

It’s been just over a week since the first ever winter series of Love Island kicked off.

As per every season of the red hot dating show, this means we’ve been plonked in front of the TV every night from 9pm all the way until 10pm catching up on all the villa dramz.

For fans of the show who are also lovers of hitting the hay early, consistently catching the evening broadcast in stead of being tucked up and snoozing by the theme tune is rolling, may have resulted in some tired looking eyes.

Luckily, stunning Essex Islander Sophie Piper has revealed her fave ever concealer, which she reckons is ideal for covering under eye circles.

Chatting to LookFantastic about her hero products, the 21-year-old medical PA hailed the Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer as her ultimate must have.

Having admitted that darkness in the under eye area is one of her biggest skin insecurities, Soph’s love for the high coverage, brightening product is no surprise.

Describing her classic, every day go-to make up look, Sophie said, “simple, glowy vibes.”

Opting for products that optimise under eye beauty and keep the skin radiant is something that runs in the family, too.

Sophie’s famous sister, This Morning’s Rochelle Humes, revealed in the past that one of her own crucial eye treats is the Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment.

The anti-wrinkle serum is said to firm, smooth, hydrate and target fine lines, with Rochelle telling The Sun it’s one of her essentials.

The former Saturdays songstress has also shared her love for a glowing make up base.

Speaking to The Pool, she said, “I always put a bit of Charlotte Tilbury’s Wonderglow on, just sort of in the areas I want to highlight a little bit.

“I love that. It’s nice to mix it in with foundation as well.”