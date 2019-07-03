'If you've got over 50,000 social media followers you wouldn't be allowed to apply'

Former Celebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex has said she will launch a ‘Love Island for real people’.

The dating boss wants to start her own version of the ITV dating show, that will help people who are looking for love instead of ‘fame’.

The show has the working title Nadia’s Love Mansion – and she has big plans for it.

She told the Daily Star: ‘I’d just have normal people with normal jobs – no influencers or models, and if you’ve got over 50,000 social media followers you wouldn’t be allowed to apply.

‘I’d also want to film the whole process, including the aftercare, so viewers can see it all for themselves. I’m brainstorming ideas at the moment.’

Nadia has also said that the aftercare aspect of the potential programme is important to her.

The telly star was left heart broken by the death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis, who she met during his sting on CelebsGoDating.

She added: ‘Being a reality star is not easy – you have to work really hard and you’re public property.

‘People need to know what they’re getting themselves into as production companies don’t tell you the bad side.’

Nadia aired that she feels those signing up for reality TV shows are only ‘sold the dream’ and that there needs to be a bigger responsibility on bosses ‘putting the truth out there’.

This year, the smash hit dating show also came under fire for its lack of ‘body diversity’ in the contestant line up.

Defending the back lash from fans surrounding the casting decisions which failed to include any ‘plus size’ physiques, ITV boss Richard Cowells said: ‘We try and be as representative and diverse as possible but first and foremost it’s an entertainment show.

‘It’s about people wanting to watch and them reacting and falling in love with another. Yes, we want to be as representative as possible but we also want them to be attracted to one another.

‘I’m not saying everyone that’s in there is how you’re supposed to look, what we’re saying is they are a group of people we want to watch for eight weeks and we want to watch them fall in love.’