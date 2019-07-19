Amber has a big decision to make

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, viewers will watch as Amber attempts to decide between new hunk Greg and former flame Michael, ahead of the big recoupling.

Amber hit it off with Irish hottie Greg during their first date but was left feeling torn when ex bae Michael finally confessed that he still had feelings for her.

Having shut down all of Amber’s attempts to rekindle their romance in favour of cracking on with Joanna, Michael changed his mind after Joanna was dumped from the Island.

After feisty Newcastle girl Amber confesses her feelings of confusion in the Beach Hut, she confides in pals Ovie and Belle.

Slating fire fighter Michael, Belle remarks: ‘He has completely betrayed your trust and picked someone else over you. If I was in your position, I would start something new with someone else.’

Clinging to the idea of getting back together with Michael, Amber replies: ‘I feel like I have a great connection with Michael. He makes me happy when I speak to him and I love the conversations that we have.’

Ovie agrees, chipping in to advise Amber to listen to her heart: ‘The connection you have with Michael is much stronger than the connection you have with Greg. At the end of the day, to win big, you’ve got to bet big.’

Amber decides to chat to Michael ahead of the recoupling, telling him: ‘I don’t know what to do for the best. It was only last night you put your cards on the table.’

Accepting that whatever happens, happens, Michael says: ‘I’ve made the decision that put us in this situation. And I have to live with that. You know that I like you, that’s all you need to know really.’

When it is finally Amber’s turn to make her big decision, she begins: ‘It’s been the hardest decision that I’ve had to make and I really don’t know what the right thing to do is…’

Will Amber risk it with Michael or start something fresh with Greg?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2