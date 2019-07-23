Say what!?

At the end of last night’s episode of Love Island, viewers were left on a serious cliff hanger when the sneak peak for tonight’s show seemingly saw Jordan airing his feelings for stunning brunette, India.

Fans of the show were left seriously confused by the snippet, especially considering that Jordan asked flame Anna to be his girlfriend in an extremely soppy gesture just days ago.

In tonight’s instalment of villa drama, all will become clear and viewers will watch as the Manchester model makes a shock U-turn and confesses his feelings for stunning newbie India.

Confiding in Curtis at the fire pit, Jordan admits that he may have taken the big step with Anna too soon, saying: ‘At the time I asked her to be my girlfriend, it felt normal and natural and it was the right thing to do. But I feel like I may have rushed into it.’

Surprising the ball room dancer, Jordan confesses that his head may be turning: ‘I feel like over the past couple of days I’ve had a few good conversations with India. I actually get on with her really well. I’m finding myself looking forward to bumping into her in the villa and having a conversation with her.’

Milling over why his eyes may be wandering, Jordan continues to ponder: ‘I don’t think there is anything wrong. I do think she can be hot-headed but I knew that anyway. Why am I thinking this now?’

Trying to offer some helpful advice, Curtis who previously ditched former beau Amy when he was tempted by Casa Amor babe Jourdan, says: ‘Maybe she [India] is a catalyst to make you realise that you and Anna aren’t perfect. If you are truly feeling something for someone else, it’s better to explore that now than in a year’s time.’

After heading to the Beach Hut to reflect on his feelings, Jordan goes on: ‘Since India has come into the villa, we get on really well. Obviously, she’s a good-looking girl. It’s definitely something I’m going to process in my head and decide what to do in due course.’

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.