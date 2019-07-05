Bring on tonight's episode

Last night’s Love Island sneak peek left viewers reeling on social media after Maura was seen gushing over newly single lad Curtis.

In tonight’s episode, fans will watch as Maura airs her feelings for the ballroom dancer to surf chick Lucie, following an intimate conversation between the pair in the kitchen.

While the two are stood chatting about Curtis’ love life fiascos after he called things off with heart broken ex ‘half-girlfriend’ Amy, a white feather floats down between them.

Maura says to Curtis: ‘They say that a white feather is an angel close-by trying to tell you something. Have you not heard about that?’

The dancing expert responds: ‘Continue. Elaborate.’

Maura adds: ‘It means something,’ and Curtis says: ‘I wonder what it means.’

With a flirty smile, the stunning ring girl replies: ‘We might not ever know.’

That evening, Maura confides in Lucie on the bean bags and tells her how she feels about the available hunk.

Maura confesses: ‘He’s obviously gorgeous. He’s very manly and I love that. He’s funny. He’s the whole package for me.’

Lucie is taken aback by Maura’s confession, remarking:’Wow!’

MORE: Love Island's Amy Hart LEAVES villa for therapy after 'humiliating' Curtis heartbreak

Continuing to swoon, Maura admits: ‘There have been so many times where I want him to teach me how to dance.’

Reflecting in the Beach Hut later that night, she cheekily announces: ‘I had a chat with him today in the kitchen. If he wants a shoulder to cry on, I’ll be here!’

Meanwhile, devastated Amy is left to ponder the single life, eventually plucking up the courage to ask Curtis his feelings on the split, prying: ‘Are you upset that we’re no longer together?’

Harshly, Curtis tells her: ‘It’s probably going to be horrible to hear but I do feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.’

Amy then admits she was hoping to give the relationship a second chance, but Curtis swiftly shuts her down.

‘I don’t feel the romantic connection so I don’t feel like it’ll work in the long run.’

While things seem gloomy for Amy, romance might be on the horizon for single girl Amber after being ditched by former flame Michael for gorgeous newbie, Joanna.

After receiving a text telling her to choose an Islander to take out on a date, she considers taking Michael, before deciding to take Casa Amor basketball player and partner to Anna, Ovie.

Amber later reveals to Ovie that she asked him on a date because he’s supported her since they arrived back at the Villa from Casa Amor. She say: ‘I know that you’ve got my back.’