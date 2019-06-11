Love Island star Sherif Lanre kicked out of villa after ‘breaking rules’

Sherif has left the villa

Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre has been booted out of the villa after breaking the show’s rules.

The 20-year-old chef from London is said to have ended his time on the ITV dating programme following talks with bosses.

The news of his departures comes just nine days after the show’s launch.

A Love Island spokesperson said: ‘After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.’

Meanwhile, rugby player Sherif expressed his regret in a statement, saying: ‘In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

‘I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

‘I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.’

During his time on the show, Sherif was coupled up with 28-year-old pharmacist Anna Vakili.

Romance had began blossoming between the pair and they even shared a romantic first kiss just days ago.