Love Island’s Theo Campbell reveals he’s lost sight in one eye following HORROR accident in Ibiza

So sad...

Love Island’s Theo Campbell has shockingly revealed that he’s lost sight in one eye, after a terrifying ordeal during his holiday in Ibiza.

The reality TV star shared the sad news on his Instagram account, explaining how his eye was ‘split in half’ after getting hit by a champagne cork.

Alongside a picture of himself in a hospital bed, with girlfriend Kaz Crossley by his side, he wrote: ‘Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated

‘So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me..’

Remaining positive, Theo asked fans for ‘cool’ eye patches recommendations and thanked girlfriend Kaz for flying out to look after him.

‘But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe. if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :). #captinhook #thor #fettywap’, he finished the post.

Fans and friends of the reality TV star were quick to send him their well-wishes – including fellow former islanders.

Marcel Somerville wrote: ‘Ah bro sorry to hear this news, everything will be bless g, mad things happen in life but we roll with the punches. Mans jus got a new niche fashion accessory to rock.’

Georgia Harrison, who was also on the same series of the show, added: ‘Love you more than anything in the world. Nothing will hold you back I promise xxxxxxxx’.

Get well soon, Theo!