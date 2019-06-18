Hmmmm, what's this then?

Love Island viewers are convinced that villa newbie Tom Walker has a secret girlfriend on the outside world.

The Manchester based model, 29, made his debut on the ITV dating show last night, cosying up for romantic dates with Irish bombshell Maura Higgins and unlucky-in-love Anna Vakili.

He then went on to express his romantic interest in Essex gal Elma Fazar.

However, eagle eyed fans of the reality programme have of course been stalking fresh meat Tom’s social media platforms, unearthing a bunch of romantic girlfriend snaps.

On the hunk’s Instagram, he can be seen posing with super stunning beau, Chloe Rayner for plenty of gushy uploads, including a birthday tribute to her that reveals the couple were together for seven years.

The post reads: ‘Happy Birthday 🎁 to this absolute dreamboat! Sorry I can’t be there to celebrate with you. Over the past 7 years I’ve seen her go from an 8 into a solid 10 😂 – jokes, you’ve always been an 11 @chloeraynerxx 😉 I can’t think of anyone I’d rather have spent the last 7 years with.

The romantic message, along with other lovey-dovey captions on Tom’s ‘Gram, reveal how the good-looking couple were in a long distance relationship, with Chloe living over in America.

‘Thanks so much for putting up with me and for sharing so many amazing memories. You’re beautiful inside and out. I can’t wait to see you, squash this distance and actually be together! Love you 😍.’

Many viewers are suspicious that Tom and Chloe haven’t actually called time on their long-term relationship, though, with some wondering if they are secretly still together.

One sceptical Tweeter wrote: ‘Turns out new boy Tom may still have a girlfriend back home. Xoxo, Gossip Girl #loveisland.’

While another speculated: ‘hahahhahahahhah tom has a girlfriend irl, cant cope 😂😂😂 #loveisland.,’ and one more remarked: ‘Tom here for fame 😭🤢 cringing he forgot to delete the older pics of his girlfriend of 7 years #loveisland.’

Despite the rumours, Love Island reps have confirmed that Tom is in fact single.