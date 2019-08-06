Love Island’s Tommy Fury has hit out at fellow islander Anton after he unfollowed his girlfriend Molly-Mae on Instagram.

Despite the boisterous pair being friends when they were in the villa during the summer, boxer Tommy has admitted that there is now ‘tension’ between the group because of Anton’s ‘childish’ actions.

Speaking about the feud on Capital radio’s Breakfast Show, Tommy said he was baffled as to how tension had built between his other half and the Scottish gym owner.

‘I honestly couldn’t see it, I thought them two were friends because obviously we’ve been on this whole experience together so I thought everybody would be friends.

‘I think there was just a little bit of tension, you know, purely off what Anton said and about all the unfollowing stuff and all that…

‘It really is… I think it’s a bit childish because we’re all good friends here and there’s no need for any bad blood and on mine and Molly’s part, there’s no bad blood, we wish him all the best.’

Speaking about the drama on Sunday night’s Love Island reunion show, Anton said that he simply had never been friends with Molly-Mae, so didn’t feel the need to follow her on social media.

The Instagram star, on the other hand, claimed that she was surprised that the 24-year-old had unfollowed her, saying that she felt the pair were friends.

‘I hadn’t even got my phone back yet and came out and the first thing I seen was that Anton had unfollowed me,’ she said on Sunday’s reunion show.

‘At the end of the day, everyone’s entitled to follow and unfollow who they want to, so it’s not bothered me, but I was just a little bit shocked.

‘And I don’t feel like I would have necessarily done that to him because we didn’t speak much in the villa, so I don’t really know why it happened, but no bad blood.

‘You’re my friend, even if I’m not your friend.’