Tommy Fury faces heartbreak as he leaves Love Island villa

A huge incident has rocked Tommy's family

Tommy Fury is set to face family heartbreak as he leaves the Love Island villa to news that his cousin is lucky to be alive after being stabbed.

The pro boxer finished second place in the grand finale of the ITV dating show last night.

It has been reported that the 20-year-old’s family have been keeping the shock stabbing from him during his final hours on the programme.

His older cousin, Peter Fury Jnr, is believed to be in intensive care after the incident, which is alleged to have taken place in Cheshire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is thought that the 28-year-old was attacked outside The Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge at around 12:20am.

Peter’s father, Peter Snr revealed: ‘He is lucky to be alive. He went through a four-hour operation.

‘There were stab wounds all down the right side of his body, on his chest and arm and in the middle of his abdomen.’

Speaking to The Sun, he added that Peter is making a ‘good recovery’ and is believed to be coming out of intensive care in the next 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police told the publication: ‘Officers found a 28 year old man had been stabbed twice by two offenders.

‘A second man, 28, was also stabbed. He had left the scene and taken himself to hospital.

‘His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Two people from Derby were subsequently arrested.’

Tommy’s family chose not to tell him about the scary happening, so that he could enjoy his final moments on Love Island.

Millions of loyal viewers tuned in to the last episode of the series to see fiery Geordie girl Amber Rose Gill and Irish hunk Greg O’Shea be crowned winners of the fifth season.

Meanwhile, Tommy and stunning girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague secured the runner-up title.